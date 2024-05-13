Afghan spectator kicked out of ground for misbehaving with Shaheen Afridi (VIDEO)

DUBLIN – Pakistan managed to level T20 series against Ireland on Sunday but an unfortunate incident from the cricket ground made headlines as the Afghan national hurled abuses at Pakistani ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi.
It occurred during the second game of a 3-match series as an Afghan spectator misbehaved with Afridi, and it prompted a quick response from the opening bowler who was spotted fuming.
The spectator who was in the stands holding Afghan flag misbehaved with pacer while he was going to dressing room. Several clips of the incident went viral online, showing Afridi confronting the ill-mannered man. He also apprised the security chief about the incident.
Responding to Pakistani cricketer, the security head took Afghan national out of the ground premises.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 13, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.1 for buying and 279.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.1
|279.85
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|298.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.10
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.67
|913.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.93
|168.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.4
|308.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
