Afghan spectator kicked out of ground for misbehaving with Shaheen Afridi (VIDEO)

DUBLIN – Pakistan managed to level T20 series against Ireland on Sunday but an unfortunate incident from the cricket ground made headlines as the Afghan national hurled abuses at Pakistani ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi.

It occurred during the second game of a 3-match series as an Afghan spectator misbehaved with Afridi, and it prompted a quick response from the opening bowler who was spotted fuming.

The spectator who was in the stands holding Afghan flag misbehaved with pacer while he was going to dressing room. Several clips of the incident went viral online, showing Afridi confronting the ill-mannered man. He also apprised the security chief about the incident.

Responding to Pakistani cricketer, the security head took Afghan national out of the ground premises.