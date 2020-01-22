Gippy Grewal meets Javed Afridi
07:15 PM | 22 Jan, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Leading Indian singer, actor and producer Gippy Grewal, on a private visit to Pakistan, met Javed Afridi, chairman of Peshawar Zalmi in Lahore.
In a statement issued here, Javed Afridi said the meeting went well with Gippy Grewal. Gippy Grewal is happy with hospitality in Pakistan, he said.
He said players and artists bring countries closer, hopefully, more Indian actors would visit Pakistan and vice versa.
Javed Afridi presented the Zalmi jacket and team Zalmi’s autographed cricket bat to Gippy Grewal, which he liked and wished good luck to Peshawar Zalmi for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Five.
