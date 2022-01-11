Pakistan to host 4th Asian Taekwondo Championship 2022

10:02 PM | 11 Jan, 2022
Pakistan to host 4th Asian Taekwondo Championship 2022
LAHORE – Pakistan has secured the right of hosting the fourth Asian Taekwondo Championship 2022.

Pakistani Taekwondo athlete Haroon Khan Tareen shared the news on Twitter. He also shared a copy of the congratulatory letter sent by the Asian Taekwondo Union to President of Pakistan Taekwondo Federation Lt Col (retd) Raja Wasim Ahmed.

“We will support and assist you to successfully organize the Championship with our sincere efforts and friendship,” read the letter.

The schedule of the tournament will be revealed in due course.

