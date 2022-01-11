Pakistan to host 4th Asian Taekwondo Championship 2022
LAHORE – Pakistan has secured the right of hosting the fourth Asian Taekwondo Championship 2022.
Pakistani Taekwondo athlete Haroon Khan Tareen shared the news on Twitter. He also shared a copy of the congratulatory letter sent by the Asian Taekwondo Union to President of Pakistan Taekwondo Federation Lt Col (retd) Raja Wasim Ahmed.
“We will support and assist you to successfully organize the Championship with our sincere efforts and friendship,” read the letter.
#Pakistan is going to host 4th Asian Taekwondo Open Championship. This is a moment of great joy & pride for the whole country 🇵🇰. #Taekwondo athletes from different countries will participate.— Haroon Khan Tareen (@ChampHaroonKhan) January 10, 2022
Yup! all credit goes to President @PAK_Taekwondo Fedration Lt Col (R) Raja Wasim Ahmed. pic.twitter.com/KsdojGQ5RX
The schedule of the tournament will be revealed in due course.
Pakistan win silver at Asian Taekwondo Poomsae ... 06:57 PM | 15 Jun, 2021
BEIRUT – Pakistan taekwondo team claimed a silver medal at the 6th Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championship. The ...
