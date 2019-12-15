Pak vs SL: Abid Ali becomes first to hit Test & ODI debut as 1st match ends in a draw

RAWALPINDI – The first match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka has ended in a draw.

Pakistan finished their innings at 252/2 in 70 overs, to be behind Sri Lanka’s score by 56 runs.

The return of Test cricket to Pakistan was somewhat spoiled by unfavorable weather conditions, with only one innings possible from either side in the Rawalpindi Test .

From Pakistan , Abid Ali was 109 and Babar Azam 102 runs remined on crease.

Abid Ali became the first batsman to score a ton both on ODI debut as well as Test debut.

Earlier, Sri Lanka declared the innings at 308/6.

Day 4 had been abandoned without a ball being bowled.

The second test match will be played between both team at National Stadium in Karachi from 19th of this month.