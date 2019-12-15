Pak vs SL: Abid Ali becomes first to hit Test & ODI debut as 1st match ends in a draw
Web Desk
06:35 PM | 15 Dec, 2019
Pak vs SL: Abid Ali becomes first to hit Test & ODI debut as 1st match ends in a draw
Share

RAWALPINDI – The first match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka has ended in a draw.

Pakistan finished their innings at 252/2 in 70 overs, to be behind Sri Lanka’s score by 56 runs.

The return of Test cricket to Pakistan was somewhat spoiled by unfavorable weather conditions, with only one innings possible from either side in the Rawalpindi Test .

From Pakistan , Abid Ali was 109 and Babar Azam 102 runs remined on crease.

Abid Ali became the first batsman to score a ton both on ODI debut as well as Test debut.

Earlier, Sri Lanka declared the innings at 308/6.

Day 4 had been abandoned without a ball being bowled.

The second test match will be played between both team at National Stadium in Karachi from  19th of this month.

More From This Category
Sangakkara to lead MCC squad during Pakistan tour ...
04:43 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
England beat Pakistan by 29 runs in first ...
10:01 AM | 18 Dec, 2019
UNHCR appoints Peshawar Zalmi chief Javed Afridi ...
11:27 PM | 17 Dec, 2019
Karachi: Pakistan, Sri Lanka to clash in 2nd Test ...
06:39 PM | 17 Dec, 2019
Pakistan's Mallak Faisal Zafar wins figure ...
04:23 PM | 17 Dec, 2019
Pak vs SL: Abid Ali becomes first to hit Test & ...
06:35 PM | 15 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr