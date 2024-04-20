Search

Viral video: Police officer caught getting cozy with girl in uniform

09:09 PM | 20 Apr, 2024
Punjab Police officer Ihsan caught in the act in viral video
The Punjab Police has always been in the news, most recently due to a ruthless crackdown on the political workers allegedly involved in the May 9 riots. After drawing people's wrath for illegal raids on people's houses, entering people's houses without warrants and torturing women and children during these raid, the Punjab Police is seen as a force having a complete impunity from the law. 

In the most recent incident, an officer of the Punjab Police can be seen indulging in inappropriate acts with a woman on camera.

The viral video shows Sub-Inspector Ihsan indulging in inappropriate acts with a girl as Indian music plays in the background. It can be clearly seen that Ihsan is in his police uniform as he is hugging and kissing the girl, who is filming these intimate moments with the policeman. 

