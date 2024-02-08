Search

Pakistan General ElectionsNational Assembly 2024

Live NA-130 Election result 2024 - Nawaz Sharif vs Yasmin Rashid

09:13 PM | 8 Feb, 2024
nawaz sharif vs yasmin rashid
Source: social media

LAHORE: Yasmeen Rashid and other individuals endorsed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf present a challenge to Nawaz Sharif, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

 Position Party Name Vote Count
1 PML-N Nawaz Sharif 12365
2 IND/PTI Yasmeen Rashid 8562

