Check latest election symbols allotted to PTI candidates after Supreme Court’s verdict

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan on Saturday turned down an attempt by PTI to retain its iconic electoral symbol of bat, in the latest setback for former ruling party as the country heads to general polls.

Imran Khan's party, at odds with country's powerful quarter and political rivals, saw massive crackdown and now its voters will not be able to identify electoral symbol. With PTI stripped of the cricket bat symbol, party candidates are taking part in election using individual symbols, which according to experts could puzzle voters.

After the late night verdict of apex court, ECP shared final lists of candidates for National and provincial assembly seats in Lahore.

NA-118

PTI leader Muhammad Khan Madni is taking part with on election symbol of Sheep

Aliya Hamza Malik got symbol of Dice

NA-121

Wasim Qadir got symbol of Cricket stump (Independent)

NA-122

Latif Khosa gets alphabet ‘K’

NA-123

Afzal Azim Pahat, an independent candidate, on 'Radio' symbol

NA-124

PTI’s Sardar Azimullah gets Watch

Zameer Ahmed gets Dolphin

NA-125

PTI's Jamil Asghar Bhatti got Drum symbol

NA-127

PTI’s Shabbir Gujjar gets Hookah symbol

NA-128

Salman Akram Raja got Racket symbol

NA-129

Mian Muhammad Azhar gets Cricket stumps (independent candidate)

NA-130

Yasmin Rashid gets Laptop symbol as an independent candidate

PTI Punjab Assembly candidates

For PP-148, PTI’s Salman Abbas is independent candidate on the ‘Aircraft’ symbol.

For PP-149 constituency, PTI’s Nadeem Sherwani and Zubair Niazi are independent candidates on ‘Parrot’ and 'Parachute' symbols.

For PP-168, PTI’s Nadeem Abbas Bara got ‘cricket stumps’ symbol

For PP-169 Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed got ‘Racket’ symbol,

For PP-171 Mian Aslam Iqbal is contesting elections on ‘Aircraft’ symbol

For PP-173 Dr Yasmin Rashid got ‘Coin’ symbol

PTI leader Muhammad Khan Madni gets ‘Bed’ symbol.