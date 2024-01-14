Search

Pakistan General ElectionsElections 2018General Elections 2024

Check latest election symbols allotted to PTI candidates after Supreme Court’s verdict

Web Desk
02:10 PM | 14 Jan, 2024
Check latest election symbols allotted to PTI candidates after Supreme Court’s verdict
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan on Saturday turned down an attempt by PTI to retain its iconic electoral symbol of bat, in the latest setback for former ruling party as the country heads to general polls.

Imran Khan's party, at odds with country's powerful quarter and political rivals, saw massive crackdown and now its voters will not be able to identify electoral symbol. With PTI stripped of the cricket bat symbol, party candidates are taking part in election using individual symbols, which according to experts could puzzle voters.

After the late night verdict of apex court, ECP shared final lists of candidates for National and provincial assembly seats in Lahore.

NA-118

PTI leader Muhammad Khan Madni is taking part with on election symbol of Sheep

Aliya Hamza Malik got symbol of Dice

NA-121

Wasim Qadir got symbol of Cricket stump (Independent)  

NA-122

Latif Khosa gets alphabet ‘K’

NA-123

Afzal Azim Pahat, an independent candidate, on 'Radio' symbol

NA-124

PTI’s Sardar Azimullah gets Watch 

Zameer Ahmed gets Dolphin

NA-125

PTI's Jamil Asghar Bhatti got Drum symbol

NA-127

PTI’s Shabbir Gujjar gets Hookah symbol

NA-128

Salman Akram Raja got Racket symbol

NA-129

Mian Muhammad Azhar gets Cricket stumps (independent candidate)

NA-130

Yasmin Rashid gets Laptop symbol as an independent candidate

PTI Punjab Assembly candidates

For PP-148, PTI’s Salman Abbas is independent candidate on the ‘Aircraft’ symbol.

For PP-149 constituency, PTI’s Nadeem Sherwani and Zubair Niazi are independent candidates on ‘Parrot’ and 'Parachute' symbols.

For PP-168, PTI’s Nadeem Abbas Bara got ‘cricket stumps’ symbol

For PP-169 Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed got ‘Racket’ symbol,

For PP-171 Mian Aslam Iqbal is contesting elections on ‘Aircraft’ symbol

For PP-173 Dr Yasmin Rashid got ‘Coin’ symbol  

PTI leader Muhammad Khan Madni gets ‘Bed’ symbol.

PTI candidates will contest election independently: Barrister Gohar

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

12:00 AM | 14 Jan, 2024

PTI candidates will contest election independently: Barrister Gohar

11:52 PM | 13 Jan, 2024

PTI loses bat as CJP Qazi Faez Isa restores ECP order ahead of ...

07:46 PM | 13 Jan, 2024

ECP extends election symbol allotment process

11:34 AM | 13 Jan, 2024

Election Commission to allot electoral symbols today as polls next ...

10:02 AM | 12 Jan, 2024

General elections 2024: PTI unveils list of candidates for Peshawar ...

10:49 AM | 11 Jan, 2024

ECP to share revised list of candidates as seventh phase of polls ...

Most viewed

10:25 AM | 14 Jan, 2024

ECP says army to provide security for ballot papers’ ...

Advertisement

Latest

02:10 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

Check latest election symbols allotted to PTI candidates after Supreme Court’s verdict

Horoscope

09:18 AM | 14 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 14, 2024

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 14 Jan forex rates

LAHORE – Pakistani currency remained stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Sunday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Sunday, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 306.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 14 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.9 282.15
Euro EUR 306.5 309.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.5 360.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.26 756.26
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.45 39.85
Danish Krone DKK 41.3 41.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.99 36.34
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2.15
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.97 923.97
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.59 61.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.03 177.03
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.16 27.46
Omani Riyal OMR 730.83 738.83
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.29 77.99
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 328.79 331.29
Thai Bhat THB 8.02 8.17

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates increase in Pakistan; Check today gold price for 14 January 2024

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan saw an increase on Sunday amid a positive trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 14 January 2024

On Sunday, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs221,000 per tola, and 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs189,480.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs202,582, 21 karat rate at Rs193,375 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,750.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Karachi PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Islamabad PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Peshawar PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Quetta PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Sialkot PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Attock PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Gujranwala PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Jehlum PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Multan PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Bahawalpur PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Gujrat PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Nawabshah PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Chakwal PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Hyderabad PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Nowshehra PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Sargodha PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Faisalabad PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Mirpur PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: