PakistanPakistan General Elections

Government employees refusing to perform election duty to be arrested

06:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2024
Government employees refusing to perform election duty to be arrested
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The caretaker government has ordered the arrest of civil servants refusing to perform duty for upcoming general elections scheduled to take place on Feb 8.

Reports said authorities have issued arrest warrants more than 300 officials absent from election duty from PS-74 of Sujawal-II constituency in Sindh.

The Returning Officers (ROs) have asked the police officials to arrest and produce the employees who are absent from the duty. 

Arrest warrants have been issued for medical officers, teachers and other government employees who are showing reluctance in this regard. 

An official told media that most of civil servants are attending the duties, adding that an action was being taken against those who are absent. 

The deadline for election campaigns by all political parties will end tonight while the voting will be held on February 8 across the country. 

According to election regulations, campaigning will end precisely at midnight on the night between February 6 and 7.

 The ECP cautions that candidates engaging in political activities after the deadline will face legal consequences.

Pakistan's political parties amp up campaigns as electioneering ends today

Facebook Comments

Latest

08:00 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

Pakistan’s first e-Rozgar Center inaugurated in Islamabad 

Gold & Silver Rate

05:02 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

Gold sees slight increase in Pakistan

