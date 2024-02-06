Bank holiday announced in Pakistan for Feb 8 elections

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on February 8 (Thursday) on the account of general elections in the country.

The central bank has issued a notification in this regard, saying the Election Commission of Pakistan has notified the holiday to “enable the voters to exercise their right of franchise freely and conveniently in General Election, 2024”.

Meanwhile, the deadline for election campaigns by all political parties will end tonight while the voting will be held on February 8 across the country.

According to election regulations, campaigning will end precisely at midnight on the night between February 6 and 7.

The ECP cautions that candidates engaging in political activities after the deadline will face legal consequences.