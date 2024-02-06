Search

Lifestyle

WATCH: Mariyam Nafees and Amaan Ahmed's heart-pounding rafting adventure in Australia

07:20 PM | 6 Feb, 2024
WATCH: Mariyam Nafees and Amaan Ahmed's heart-pounding rafting adventure in Australia
Source: Instagram

Lollywood diva Mariyam Nafees is a powerhouse of talent in the world of acting and production, who doesn't just take on projects but embraces those that resonate with her soul. Beyond the glitz of the entertainment industry, Nafees is a passionate advocate for activism and politics, unafraid to voice her strong thoughts and opinions.

Adding an artistic twist to her personal life, Mariyam is happily married to Amaan Ahmed, an equally creative soul. This dynamic couple shares a love for not only the arts but also the thrill of adventures and outings. Their union unfolded amidst the breathtaking landscapes of Northern Pakistan, creating a beautiful chapter in their love story.

The duo's wanderlust knows no bounds, as they explore different destinations and seek adrenaline-pumping experiences. One such escapade led them to a daring rafting adventure in Australia, capturing moments that radiate pure joy and excitement. 

Take a peek into the thrilling snapshots from their Australian rafting escapade – an experience that promises to linger in your bucket list dreams!"

"One of the most exhilarating days of our lives 

River tubing and white water rafting in lush scenic rivers with the best of crews!

A 10/10 day, riding the rapids with my bae @iamthamaan " she captioned the mini vlog on her Instagram.

Nafees made her debut in the drama industry with Diyar-e-Dil, and rose to fame with Kuch Na Kaho, and other soap operas. Some of her noted work includes Ishq-e-Benaam, Yaqeen Ka Safar and Choti Choti Batain.

Mariyam Nafees too hot to handle in latest bold avatar

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

08:43 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani announce separation after 12 years of ...

05:58 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

Arisha Razi and husband twirl their way into hearts at Mayun ceremony

06:24 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Pakistani and Indian artists join forces for 'Noor Allah'

03:51 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Karachi Film School makes grand debut with glitz and glamour

08:17 PM | 4 Feb, 2024

Saboor Aly gets stuck on roads in Karachi for “two and a half ...

12:05 AM | 4 Feb, 2024

WATCH — Sana Shoaib Malik looks gorgeous in latest video

Lifestyle

07:53 PM | 4 Feb, 2024

Sania Mirza shares new picture with her “lifelines”

04:23 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Umair Jaswal sends internet into frenzy with new photo

11:29 AM | 5 Feb, 2024

Pakistani woman cricketer Javeria Khan ties the knot in big fat ...

09:30 PM | 4 Feb, 2024

Arisha Razi Khan halts Mayun celebration amidst heavy rainfall in ...

12:34 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

'Khul Ke Khel': Ali Zafar finally shares title of PSL 9 anthem

07:08 PM | 4 Feb, 2024

‘The Rock’ returns to WWE after 10 years to face cousin Roman ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:26 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

Punjab seeks deployment of Pakistan Army, Rangers for PSL 9 security

Gold & Silver Rate

05:02 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

Gold sees slight increase in Pakistan

Forex

Open-market: Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 6 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 6, 2024 (Tuesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.

Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 6 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 281.85
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.54 751.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.21 39.61
Danish Krone DKK 40.75 41.15
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.3 918.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.52 59.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.76 173.76
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 726.14 734.14
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 325.92 328.42
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:27 AM | 6 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 6th February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: