WATCH: Mariyam Nafees and Amaan Ahmed's heart-pounding rafting adventure in Australia

Lollywood diva Mariyam Nafees is a powerhouse of talent in the world of acting and production, who doesn't just take on projects but embraces those that resonate with her soul. Beyond the glitz of the entertainment industry, Nafees is a passionate advocate for activism and politics, unafraid to voice her strong thoughts and opinions.

Adding an artistic twist to her personal life, Mariyam is happily married to Amaan Ahmed, an equally creative soul. This dynamic couple shares a love for not only the arts but also the thrill of adventures and outings. Their union unfolded amidst the breathtaking landscapes of Northern Pakistan, creating a beautiful chapter in their love story.

The duo's wanderlust knows no bounds, as they explore different destinations and seek adrenaline-pumping experiences. One such escapade led them to a daring rafting adventure in Australia, capturing moments that radiate pure joy and excitement.

Take a peek into the thrilling snapshots from their Australian rafting escapade – an experience that promises to linger in your bucket list dreams!"

"One of the most exhilarating days of our lives

River tubing and white water rafting in lush scenic rivers with the best of crews!

A 10/10 day, riding the rapids with my bae @iamthamaan " she captioned the mini vlog on her Instagram.

Nafees made her debut in the drama industry with Diyar-e-Dil, and rose to fame with Kuch Na Kaho, and other soap operas. Some of her noted work includes Ishq-e-Benaam, Yaqeen Ka Safar and Choti Choti Batain.