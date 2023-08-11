Mariyam Nafees too hot to handle in latest bold avatar

Mariyam Nafees is a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, known for her remarkable talent and strong presence. Not only is she a gifted actress, but she also stands out as a woman who fearlessly expresses her thoughts and opinions on matters close to her heart.

With her captivating Instagram feed, she effortlessly captivates her fans and keeps netizens completely engrossed. In a recent delightful update, she treated her followers to a mesmerizing photo shoot, where she adorned herself in a radiant tangerine saree. The saree's back featured alluring strappy details, while her luscious waves of hair cascaded gracefully to one side, creating a scene of sheer elegance and charm.

"Tangerine template ????????????" she captioned the post.

Fans had mixed reactions with many expressing their outrage at the bold outfit.

Nafees made her debut in the drama industry with Diyar-e-Dil, and rose to fame with Kuch Na Kaho, and other soap operas. Some of her noted work includes Ishq-e-Benaam, Yaqeen Ka Safar and Choti Choti Batain.