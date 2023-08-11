Mariyam Nafees too hot to handle in latest bold avatar

Mariyam Nafees is a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, known for her remarkable talent and strong presence. Not only is she a gifted actress, but she also stands out as a woman who fearlessly expresses her thoughts and opinions on matters close to her heart.
With her captivating Instagram feed, she effortlessly captivates her fans and keeps netizens completely engrossed. In a recent delightful update, she treated her followers to a mesmerizing photo shoot, where she adorned herself in a radiant tangerine saree. The saree's back featured alluring strappy details, while her luscious waves of hair cascaded gracefully to one side, creating a scene of sheer elegance and charm.
"Tangerine template ????????????" she captioned the post.
Fans had mixed reactions with many expressing their outrage at the bold outfit.
Nafees made her debut in the drama industry with Diyar-e-Dil, and rose to fame with Kuch Na Kaho, and other soap operas. Some of her noted work includes Ishq-e-Benaam, Yaqeen Ka Safar and Choti Choti Batain.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 11, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|293.5
|296.65
|Euro
|EUR
|321.5
|324
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372.8
|376.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.3
|82.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.7
|78.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198.5
|200.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.86
|771.86
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.85
|40.25
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.3
|42.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.73
|37.08
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.45
|942.45
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.84
|63.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.68
|175.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.09
|28.39
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.03
|754.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.47
|329.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,900 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,250.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Karachi
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Quetta
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Attock
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Multan
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
