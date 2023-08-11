PITB's developed Intelligent Project Automation System launched

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiative (MoPD&SI) and PITB has successfully introduced and executed Intelligent Project Automation System (IPAS) for the Federal Government.

The launch ceremony was held at the Pakistan Secretariat in Islamabad and was graced by the Honourable Minister PD&SI Prof. Ahsan Iqbal, who lauded PITB for the ICT innovations implemented at the provincial and federal levels.

PITB Director General (DG) Government Digital Services Muhammad Waseem Bhatti was among the distinguished guests. Honourable Minister PD&SI Prof. Ahsan Iqbal presented DG Government Digital Services Muhammad Waseem Bhatti with a shield of appreciation for successfully executing IPAS.

IPAS, developed by PITB, is yet another remarkable achievement in PITB’s portfolio which has always been at the forefront of pioneering innovations in Government Digital Services and digital transformation.