'Who will dare make us a nation?' Mariyam Nafees on Hajj pilgrims snatching Zam Zam bottles

Every year, millions of Muslims from around the world embark on the sacred journey of Hajj, a pilgrimage to the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia. Among the essential rituals during Hajj is the act of collecting Zam Zam water from the well of Zamzam, located within the Masjid al-Haram, the Grand Mosque in Makkah. This revered act holds great spiritual significance for Muslims, as the water is believed to possess unique blessings and healing properties.

However, the increasing number of pilgrims and their eagerness to secure this blessed water has led to a frenzy, with many pilgrims fervently vying to get their share on their arrival. Recently a video has been going viral of pilgrims snatching the zam zam water bottles some even pushing each other around and even getting on top of counters to get it.

Pakistani actress Mariyam Nafees took to her Instagram and raised concerns about our society's intelligence with the caption "Is awaam ko sudharne ki jurrat koi karega?"

Nafees made her debut in the drama industry with Diyar-e-Dil, and rose to fame with Kuch Na Kaho, and other soap operas. Some of her noted work includes Ishq-e-Benaam, Yaqeen Ka Safar and Choti Choti Batain.