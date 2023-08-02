Search

Aima Baig's "Euphoric vibes" steal netizens' attention

Noor Fatima 09:59 PM | 2 Aug, 2023
Aima Baig's
Acclaimed Pakistani singer-songwriter Aima Baig hasn't only been ruling the music industry, but also the internet. With a whopping 5.2 million followers on Instagram, the Rent Free crooner has been wrapping netizens around her finger. 

While Baig avoids conversations around her personal life, her illustrious career is an open book for her fans. From sharing candid moments to teasing latest projects, the Ik Hook singer keeps her fans updated.

Most recently, the Funkari singer shared a carousel of aesthetically pleasing pictures of herself. The glittery, purple-hued aesthetic combined with Baig's otherworldly beauty had the internet in awe.

"Euphoric vibes only," the singer noted as she accumulated thousands of likes and comments from social media users smitten with her looks.

On the work front, Baig enjoys many smash hit songs including Ye Aaj Mujh Ko Kya Hua, Balma Bhagora, Kuch To Hua Hai, Khawabon Mein , Loota Rey, Pretty Face, Rahain, Satrangi, and Funkari to name a few.

Aima Baig responds to Shiraz Uppal's claims about Funkari

