Aima Baig responds to Shiraz Uppal's claims about Funkari

After Pakistani singer, Shiraz Uppal advised Aima Baig to get her facts right before speaking, there seems to be a cold war of words going on between the two. While Uppal posted an Instagram story to advice Baig, she, too, shared a story that sounded more like a jab.

For background context, Baig released her latest song, Funkari, which she claimed was co-written with acclaimed lyricist, Shakeel Sohail. However, Uppal corrected her suggesting that he was, indeed the man behind the writing, production, and composition of Funkari, not Sohail.

The Rent Free crooner did not take this lightly and sarcastically responded, "Laga lo, laga lo funkariyaan laga lo. Or to kuch milna nahi."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Although Uppal hasn't responded to Baig, netizens have scrutinized the Ik Hook singer for disrespecting a senior artist.