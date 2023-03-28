Search

Saba Qamar receives heartwarming pre-birthday surprise from her bestfriend

Web Desk 09:20 PM | 28 Mar, 2023
Source: Saba Qamar (Instagram)

Renowned Pakistani actress Saba Qamar is all set to celebrate her birthday. She was pleasantly surprised by her best friend, Meshal Cheema, with a pre-birthday surprise. Expressing her gratitude, the 'Baghi' star took to her Instagram story and wrote a heartfelt message for her friend.

Qamar expressed her gratitude to Meshal Cheema, stating how fortunate she is to have such a wonderful friend in her life. She went on to thank her for the pre-birthday surprise and added, "I am so grateful to have a friend like you in my life. Thank you for the pre-birthday surprise. Dost ho tu tere jaisa. I love you Misho."

The photo shared by the 38-year-old on her Instagram story shows her enjoying her pre-birthday celebration with her loved ones. The picture captured the beautiful moment when she was cutting her delicious birthday cake, which was placed on a table adorned with a balloon-themed decoration.

The wall behind her was beautifully decorated with an assortment of golden and black balloons, adding a touch of glamour to the celebration. The entire setting was a feast for the eyes, with clusters of balloons being used to decorate everything from the table to the floor. Some of the balloons were playfully scattered on the ground, while others were gathered neatly under the tables.

The delightful balloon-themed decorations created a festive atmosphere that added to the joyous mood of the celebration. Saba Qamar looked radiant and happy as she cut her cake surrounded by her friends and family, with the colourful balloons making the occasion even more memorable.

The Cheekh actress also shared a video on her Instagram handle, revealing the beautiful gifts and numerous white flower bouquets that she had received from a secret admirer with the caption "You never fail to make me smile. 18/18"

She also posted an aesthetic edit of her trip with the caption "???? 18th! ???? "

On the work front, Qamar will next be seen in Serial Killer and Mandi.

