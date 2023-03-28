Extension in deadline for Hajj applications? Ministry gives official version for Pakistani pilgrims

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has addressed the rumours regarding any possibility of extension in the deadline for submission of Hajj applications.

Ministry’s Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of last date extension for the applications, urging the aspiring pilgrims to submit their Hajj applications and dues in time.

The spox detailed that the ministry had received 44, 621 Hajj applications through designated banks so far out of which 40,313 applications were submitted under Government Hajj Scheme while 4,308 applications relate to Sponsorship Hajj Scheme.

He said the ministry scored a total of 4,468 Hajj applications of which 3,960 applications were received under the Government Hajj Scheme and 508 under the Sponsorship Hajj Scheme on Saturday as the banks were asked to stay open.

The official elaborated that Meezan Bank had topped by collecting 9,142 Hajj applications including 940 applications under Sponsorship Hajj Scheme up until now adding that overseas Pakistanis could submit a health certificate issued from abroad in the bank or they could furnish a medical fitness certificate before boarding their Hajj flight.

Those who had not yet received the coronavirus vaccine could also submit the application, he clarified.

“However, they will have a full dose of the vaccine and submit the certificate to the banks before their departure to Saudi Arabia. Apart from NADRA [National Database and Registration Authority], a foreign vaccine certificate will also be acceptable,” he maintained.

The official also clarified that it was not compulsory for the person sending sponsorship to have a blood relation with the pilgrim.

The deadline to submit Hajj applications ends on march 31st and the balloting of successful pilgrims would take place on April 5th. Meanwhile, sources in the ministry say a reduction of Rs.45,000 was expected in the Hajj expenses under the Government Hajj Scheme as negotiations are underway.

Pakistan’s quota for Hajj 2023 is 179,210 pilgrims. This is the first time that the government of Saudi Arabia has restored the number of pilgrims to pre-Covid levels.

It is to be highlighted that 50 percent quota has been reserved for Sponsorship scheme which is a special facility given to Hajj pilgrims seeking foreign exchange from abroad in the specific dollar account of the religious affairs ministry.