Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Immigration

US lists third gender option on immigration form for the first time

Web Desk
10:00 PM | 2 Apr, 2024
US lists third gender option on immigration form for the first time

WASHINGTON - For the first time, the US immigration department has included a new option labeled 'X', representing 'Another Gender Identity', in its Form N-400, also known as the Application for Naturalization. 

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced that the applicants filing this edition of Form N-400 on or after April 1, 2024, will have X immediately available as a gender option on their form.

It has also been clarified that applicants who have a pending Form N-400 using the edition in effect before April 1, 2024, may request to update their gender on or after April 1, 2024, as well.

The department has also elaborated that for all other forms, applicants must wait until USCIS revises those forms to include the X gender option.

According to an official statement by the department, Form N-400 is the only USCIS form that offers the X gender option currently as the X gender option is not yet available on the Form N-565.

The applicants have also been informed that they do not need to provide supporting documentation to select X as their gender initially or to change their gender selection for Form N-400.

'The gender you select does not need to match the gender listed on your other immigration documents or on supporting identity documents, such as your birth certificate, passport, or state identification,' stated the department.

It has been mentioned by the department that if an applicant selects the X gender option on the new Form N-400, they may need to visit a Social Security office for a Social Security card or to update their citizenship status as the Social Security Administration is still developing systems to accept the X gender option.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

10:00 PM | 2 Apr, 2024

US lists third gender option on immigration form for the first time

09:47 PM | 2 Apr, 2024

Taiwan relaxes visa rules with fresh changes to immigration act: Here ...

09:36 PM | 2 Apr, 2024

Japan okays eVisa service but for this country

01:50 PM | 2 Apr, 2024

Australia rejects over 50,000 student visa applications: Here are ...

11:41 PM | 1 Apr, 2024

Sri Lanka to extend visa free entry for these countries: Details ...

11:21 PM | 1 Apr, 2024

US visa wait time to go down but only for these applicants

Immigration

02:27 PM | 1 Apr, 2024

Japan to allow foreign nursing workers to visit elderly with fresh ...

02:10 PM | 1 Apr, 2024

Schengen zone expands as Bulgaria, Romania join bloc

Advertisement

Latest

10:00 PM | 2 Apr, 2024

US lists third gender option on immigration form for the first time

Gold & Silver

02:38 PM | 2 Apr, 2024

Gold sees decline in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 2 April 2024

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on April 2, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market on Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 278 for buying and 281.15 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 2 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278 281.15
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.4 76.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.93 746.93
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.25 206.45
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.3 40.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.55 35.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.19 912.19
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.56 172.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 721.67 729.67
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: