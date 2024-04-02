US lists third gender option on immigration form for the first time

WASHINGTON - For the first time, the US immigration department has included a new option labeled 'X', representing 'Another Gender Identity', in its Form N-400, also known as the Application for Naturalization.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced that the applicants filing this edition of Form N-400 on or after April 1, 2024, will have X immediately available as a gender option on their form.

It has also been clarified that applicants who have a pending Form N-400 using the edition in effect before April 1, 2024, may request to update their gender on or after April 1, 2024, as well.

The department has also elaborated that for all other forms, applicants must wait until USCIS revises those forms to include the X gender option.

According to an official statement by the department, Form N-400 is the only USCIS form that offers the X gender option currently as the X gender option is not yet available on the Form N-565.

The applicants have also been informed that they do not need to provide supporting documentation to select X as their gender initially or to change their gender selection for Form N-400.

'The gender you select does not need to match the gender listed on your other immigration documents or on supporting identity documents, such as your birth certificate, passport, or state identification,' stated the department.

It has been mentioned by the department that if an applicant selects the X gender option on the new Form N-400, they may need to visit a Social Security office for a Social Security card or to update their citizenship status as the Social Security Administration is still developing systems to accept the X gender option.