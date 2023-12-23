Search

Pack your bags as Indonesia launches 5 year multiple entry visa for tourists

06:14 PM | 23 Dec, 2023
JAKARTA - The government of Indonesia has launched the five-year multiple entry visa, with an aim to spur tourism and the economy.

Indonesia’s Directorate General of Immigration announced the launch of the multiple-entry visa for tourism and business activities.

Indonesia has been revamping its visa regime to attract more and more tourists and Director General of Immigration, Silmy Karim is leading the drive to help recover the country from the fallout of the pandemic which brought travel to a standstill.

The recently introduced D1 Visa falls under the Tourism, Family Visit, and Transit visa group, permitting approved individuals to stay in the country for a maximum of 60 days during a five-year period. However, the department has not specified the interval between consecutive 60-day stays at present.

The other multiple-entry visas require visa holders to leave the country for a minimum of 24 hours and then return but some travelers use the hack of taking the last flight of the day out of the country, staying overnight in neighbouring countries and coming back on an early morning flight the next day.

As far as the cost is concerned, the visa costs IDR 15,000,000 and the dues must be paid online to the Department of Immigration in Indonesian Rupiah at the point of application.

It must be kept in mind that visa holders are not allowed to conduct revenue-generating work or business in Indonesia under visa conditions.

“Staying in Indonesia over the period of your stay permit, engaging in prohibited activities, not complying with visa conditions, and/or not complying with Indonesian laws may result in you paying fines, being deported, and/or other legal charges,” the Department of Immigration clarified.

The department has also confirmed that visa holders are prohibited from selling goods or services and from working in an employment relationship with an individual or corporation in Indonesia.

To apply for the visas, the applicant must furnish proof of living expenses of at least USD 2,000 or equivalent, besides own passport valid for 6 months and a recent color photograph.

06:14 PM | 23 Dec, 2023

