Saudi Arabia signs visa free agreement with another Muslim country

RIYADH - In an effort to boost tourism and diversify revenue streams, the government of Saudi Arabia has signed a visa-free agreement with Uzbekistan.

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal Bin Farhan and his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyar Saidov recently signed a reciprocal visa exemption agreement for those holding diplomatic and special passports.

The agreement - which would ease passengers from both countries - was signed on the sidelines of the second GCC-Central Asia Strategic Dialogue ministerial meeting in Tashkent.

Besides the visa-free agreement, both the dignitaries discussed the current state of Saudi-Uzbek relations and explored further avenues for collaboration on multiple issues of mutual interest.

The government of Saudi Arabia is currently easing the visa restrictions for citizens from across the world to help spur its tourism and complement the economic growth under the leadership of Crown Prince, Mohamed bin Salman.

The kingdom is also trying to provide the best facilities to pilgrims from different countries and has also improved the Nusuk platform for issuing permits.

Saudi Arabia has also permitted its citizens to apply to invite their friends to visit the country and perform Umrah; soon, a unified visa platform on the pattern of Schengen Visa will also be launched to facilitate the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

The kingdom has also introduced its airline named Riyadh Air which would soon be challenging the regional and international rivals in the field of aviation.