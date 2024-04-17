Gold prices hit all-time high in Pakistan after Rs2,200 per tola increase

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan surged to record high on Wednesday in line with upward trend in international market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold prices increased by Rs2,200 to settle at Rs251,900. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold went up by Rs1,887 to close at Rs215, 964.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity has reached to $2,391 per ounce.

A day earlier, per tola price of 24-karat gold went up by whooping Rs2,400 to close at Rs249,700. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold surged by Rs2,057 to settle at Rs214,077.

These movements are closely linked to changes in the value of the US Dollar, indicating the close relationship between currency values and gold prices. This underscores the impact of global economic factors on local gold markets.