BISE Lahore postpones two intermediate papers 

LAHORE – The Lahore Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) on Wednesday announced the postponement of two intermediate papers.

The chemistry paper, originally scheduled for April 20, and the English paper, slated for April 22, have been affected.

The new dates are set for May 23 for the chemistry paper and May 25 for the English paper. Importantly, students will maintain their assigned roll numbers and examination centers.

This decision stems from the need to accommodate the upcoming by-elections scheduled for April 21. Concerns have arisen regarding logistical challenges, aiming to ensure both the smooth conduct of the electoral process and academic assessments.

By rescheduling these exams, the board seeks to minimize any disruptions caused by conflicting schedules, prioritizing fairness and integrity in the examination process.