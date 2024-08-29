Search

Schools in Karachi to remain closed on August 30

10:51 PM | 29 Aug, 2024
Karachi schools closed on Aug 30
Source: File photo

Local authorities have announced the closure of all public and private schools in Karachi tomorrow (Friday) due to a forecast of heavy rain.

Karachi Commissioner Hassan Ali Naqvi made the announcement late Thursday, stating that the decision was made after consultations with the Met Office and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

This decision comes as Karachi has been experiencing intermittent rainfall since Wednesday, with heavy rain expected to hit the city in the next few hours.

The Met Office warned on Wednesday that a strong monsoon system near Tharparkar and India’s Rann of Kutch could move into Karachi, Hyderabad, and other districts, bringing torrential rains with thunderstorms. The city is expected to receive between 150 to 200 millimeters of rain over the next three days.

The meteorological department also noted the possibility of intermittent rain in various parts of Sindh, including Karachi, until August 31. These rains may be accompanied by strong winds, thunderstorms, and heavy downpours in some areas.

PMD Meteorologist Anjum Nazir Zaighum reported that a strong weather system was still present 270 km northeast of Karachi. He warned that the system could intensify as it moves towards the Arabian Sea, potentially forming a cyclone storm for about a day and a half.

Zaighum explained that an average cyclone in the Arabian Sea typically lasts three to four days.

The weather department’s daily report indicated that winds were blowing at a speed of 13 km/h from the southwest in Karachi.

Meanwhile, schools in Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sajawal, Badin, Tando Allahyar, and Sanghar will also remain closed on Friday due to the rain forecast.
 

Schools in Karachi to remain closed on August 30

