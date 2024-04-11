BISE Lahore12th Class Roll Number Slip 2024 available online

Search

Pakistan

02:14 PM | 11 Apr, 2024
Source: File Photo

MULTAN – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore is all set to conduct intermediate part-II's first annual examination 2024 from April 19.

The class 12 examinations come on the heels of the papers of the secondary school certificate part I and II (class 9 and 10) in the region.

Besides other instructions, the Lahore board has asked all candidates to carry their roll number slips with them as they will not be allowed to enter examination centre without it.

The board issues roll number slips to both regular and private candidates. The slip carries scheduled of papers of individual candidates.

Class 12 Roll Number Slip Lahore Board

The regular students and private students, who are registered with the BISE Lahore, can visit the official website of the Lahore board to download their roll number slips.

How to Get Roll No Slip for Private Students

Private students can download their roll number slip from BISE Lahore’s website by following the below steps:

1-Enter your Form No According to Admission Form

2-Enter your Current Exam Roll No

3-Enter your Previous Roll No

4-Enter your Reference No

5-Enter your Complete Name According to Admission Form

6-Enter your Complete Father Name According to Admission Form

The roll number slips for regular students can be downloaded by the respective schools by entering the required log in details.

BISE Multan 12th Class Roll Number Slip 2024: How to download it?

