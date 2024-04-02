BISE Multan 12th Class Roll Number Slip 2024: How to download it?

MULTAN – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan is all set to conduct class 12th’s first annual examination 2024 soon After Eidul Fitr in April.

The intermediate part-II examination comes on the heels of the papers of the second school certificate part I and II (class 9 and 10) in the region.

Besides other instructions, the Multan board has asked all candidates, who intent to appear in intermediate part II exams, to carry their roll number slips with them as no one will be allowed to enter examination centre without it.

The board issues roll number slips to both regular and private candidates. The slip carries scheduled of papers of individual candidates.

Regular students can get their roll number slips from their institutions once they are issued by the BISE Multan.

Class 12 Roll Number Slip Private Candidates Multan Board

The Multan board is yet to issue the roll number slips to both regular and private students. The private students can download their roll number slip by visiting the official website of BISE Multan.

Once they are available online, the private students can download them by entering form number and other details.