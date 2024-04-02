All IHC judges receive suspicious letters with ‘Anthrax disease threat’

ISLAMABAD – All eight judges of the Islamabad High Court have received suspicious letter, confirmed Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

The IHC chief justice said all the judges received the letters, which were sent by an unknown woman without mentioning the sender’s address.

He said the letter carries information about an infection disease “Anthrax” adding that basically all the judges had been threatened through this letter.

The chief justice said it was reason that the division bench resuming hearing of the cipher case with delay.

He said the IHC employee, who took the letters to the judges, was later asked to sanitize his hands in order to avoid any disease.

What is Anthrax?

Anthrax is a serious infectious disease caused by gram-positive, rod-shaped bacteria known as Bacillus anthracis.

The most serious complications of anthrax include: Your body being unable to respond to infection normally, leading to damage of multiple organ systems (sepsis) Inflammation of the membranes and fluid covering the brain and spinal cord, leading to massive bleeding (hemorrhagic meningitis) and death, according to Mayo Clinic.