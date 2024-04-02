Salwan Momika: Man who burnt Quran in Sweden ‘found dead’ in Norway

OSLO – Salwan Momika, who was involved in Quran-burning events in Sweden, was reportedly found dead in Norway.

The infamous Islamic critic had been living in Norway on asylum since he was expelled from Sweden over the incident.

A Christian who turned atheist, the Iraqi immigrant used to describe himself as "a liberal atheist critic and thinker".

In June 2023, he had burnt the copy of holy Quran outside the main mosque in Stockholm on the eve of the Eid al-Adha. His friend had filmed the sacrilegious act on his mobile phone.

Reports circulating on social media claimed that the 37-year-old immigrant was found dead in Norway.

"Those who announced Momika's death with over 1 million impressions deleted the tweet. We are waiting for further confirmation," Radio Genoa posted on X shortly after it announced his death.

