Pak vs NZ Live Streaming: How to watch Pak vs NZ first T20 in Pakistan?

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the first game of the five-match T20I series in Rawalpindi tomorrow April 18, 2024.

The Garrison city will also host two more matches on April 20 and 21 while the fourth and fifth T20Is will be played in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on April 25 and 27.

Pakistan have named a 17-member with Babar Azam as captain. Uncapped middle-order batter Muhammad Irfan Khan and flamboyant opener Usman Khan have been named in the squad.

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 Series 2024 Squads:

Pakistan Squad:

Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Amir, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Zaman Khan. Non-travelling reserves: Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha.

Travelling reserves: Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha.

New Zealand Squad:

Michael Bracewell (captain), Tom Blundell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Zak Foulkes, Jimmy Neesham, Will O'Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi.

Series Schedule time, Date and Venue

Day and Date Match Venue Time (IST) Thursday, April 18 1st T20 Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 7:30 PM Saturday, April 20 2nd T20 Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 7:30 PM Sunday, April 21 3rd T20 Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 7:30 PM Thursday, April 25 4th T20 Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 7:30 PM Saturday, April 27 5th T20 Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 7:30 PM

PAK vs NZ T20 Series 2024 broadcast channels in Pakistan:

The first game between Pakistan and New Zealand can be watched on PTV Sports HD, A-Sports and Ten Sports in Pakistan.

Where you can watch Pakistan Vs New Zealand First t20 Match Live Streaming on Mobile:

For those who are looking for mobile streaming, the action is available on Jazz Tamasha and Tapmad.