Aamir, Imad return as Pakistan announce T20I squad for New Zealand series

LAHORE - Uncapped middle-order batter Muhammad Irfan Khan and flamboyant opener Usman Khan have been named in the 17-player Pakistan men’s cricket team for the five-T20I series against New Zealand, which will be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore from 18-27 April.

The two highly-talented players have earned the selectors’ nod following impressive performances in the HBL Pakistan Super League.

Irfan Khan of Karachi Kings was adjudged the Emerging Player and Best Fielder of the HBL PSL 9 after scoring 171 runs at a strike-rate of 140.16. Overall, the 21-year-old Mianwali-born Irfan has featured in 34 T20s in which he has scored 499 runs at a strike-rate of 135.96. Irfan has also represented Pakistan in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cups 2020 and 2022.

Usman Khan of Multan Sultans smashed two centuries and two half-centuries in the most recent event to help his side reach the final where they lost to Islamabad United in a last-ball thriller. In the HBL PSL 8, the 28-year-old Karachi-born right-hander had smashed a 36-ball century against Quetta Gladiators - the fastest century in the tournament’s history. Overall, Usman has featured in 36 T20s in which he has scored 1,207 runs at a strike-rate of 146.12.

The other uncapped player in the squad is wrist spinner Abrar Ahmed. He was named in the squad for the T20I series against New Zealand earlier this year, but returned after Australia Tests due to fitness reasons. He will be the second wrist spinner in the side along with Usama Mir.

Also named in the squad are all-rounder Imad Wasim and fast bowler Mohammad Amir. The two experienced campaigners had become available after coming out of retirement last month.

Imad has played 66 T20Is in which he has scored 486 runs at a strike-rate of 131.7 and taken 65 wickets at an economy-rate of 6.26. He last played for Pakistan 12 months ago at his home ground in Rawalpindi against New Zealand.

Amir, who last played for Pakistan in August 2020 at Old Trafford against England, has played in 50 T20Is in which he has taken 59 wickets at an economy-rate of 7.02.

Pakistan squad for New Zealand T20Is:

Babar Azam (captain)

Abrar Ahmed

Azam Khan

Fakhar Zaman

Iftikhar Ahmed

Imad Wasim

Mohammad Abbas Afridi

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohmmad Amir

Muhammad Irfan Khan

Naseem Shah

Saim Ayub

Shadab Khan

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Usama Mir

Usman Khan

Zaman Khan