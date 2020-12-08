Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 08 December 2020
08:04 AM | 8 Dec, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 08 December 2020
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs112,100 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs96,100 at the opening of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs88,091 with the price of a tola amounting to Rs102,758 at the opening of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 112,100 PKR 1,481
Karachi PKR 112,100 PKR 1,481
Islamabad PKR 112,100 PKR 1,481
Peshawar PKR 112,100 PKR 1,481
Quetta PKR 112,100 PKR 1,481
Sialkot PKR 112,100 PKR 1,481
Attock PKR 112,100 PKR 1,481
Gujranwala PKR 112,100 PKR 1,481
Jehlum PKR 112,100 PKR 1,481
Multan PKR 112,100 PKR 1,481
Bahawalpur PKR 112,100 PKR 1,481
Gujrat PKR 112,100 PKR 1,481
Nawabshah PKR 112,100 PKR 1,481
Chakwal PKR 112,100 PKR 1,481
Hyderabad PKR 112,100 PKR 1,481
Nowshehra PKR 112,100 PKR 1,481
Sargodha PKR 112,100 PKR 1,481
Faisalabad PKR 112,100 PKR 1,481
Mirpur PKR 112,100 PKR 1,481

