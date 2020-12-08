Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 08 December 2020
08:04 AM | 8 Dec, 2020
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs112,100 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs96,100 at the opening of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs88,091 with the price of a tola amounting to Rs102,758 at the opening of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 112,100
|PKR 1,481
|Karachi
|PKR 112,100
|PKR 1,481
|Islamabad
|PKR 112,100
|PKR 1,481
|Peshawar
|PKR 112,100
|PKR 1,481
|Quetta
|PKR 112,100
|PKR 1,481
|Sialkot
|PKR 112,100
|PKR 1,481
|Attock
|PKR 112,100
|PKR 1,481
|Gujranwala
|PKR 112,100
|PKR 1,481
|Jehlum
|PKR 112,100
|PKR 1,481
|Multan
|PKR 112,100
|PKR 1,481
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 112,100
|PKR 1,481
|Gujrat
|PKR 112,100
|PKR 1,481
|Nawabshah
|PKR 112,100
|PKR 1,481
|Chakwal
|PKR 112,100
|PKR 1,481
|Hyderabad
|PKR 112,100
|PKR 1,481
|Nowshehra
|PKR 112,100
|PKR 1,481
|Sargodha
|PKR 112,100
|PKR 1,481
|Faisalabad
|PKR 112,100
|PKR 1,481
|Mirpur
|PKR 112,100
|PKR 1,481
- Live open market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...08:22 AM | 8 Dec, 2020
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 08 December 202008:04 AM | 8 Dec, 2020
- Maryam Nawaz hit by flying stick at Shahdara rally (VIDEO)11:49 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Inaugural remarks at SEF 2020 reinforce power of entrepreneurship in ...11:11 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Another 'U-turn'? PM Imran Khan just unfollowed everyone on Twitter11:00 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
Meesha Shafi skips court appearance in defamation lawsuit – again!
09:33 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Photographer whose pics were shared by Pakistan PM finally gets ...10:28 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Mawra Hocane almost quit acting over toxic trolls07:37 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Diljit Dosanjh donates Rs10m to buy warm clothes for protesting ...03:58 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- 10 Richest Actresses of All Time09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020