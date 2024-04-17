Search

Pakistan

Utility stores witness significant rise in ghee prices

Web Desk
02:30 PM | 17 Apr, 2024
Ghee Price

In light of the Ramadan package comparison, a notable increase has been observed in the price of subsidized ghee at utility stores.

According to utility store sources, the price of subsidized ghee has surged by 58 rupees per kilogram. Consequently, the new price for consumers under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) stands at 393 rupees per kilogram. The price hike will be effective immediately.

Previously, under the Ramadan package, utility stores offered ghee for 335 rupees per kilogram. Despite the increase, there remains a subsidy of 70 rupees per kilogram on ghee.

The sources attribute the price hike to the necessity of making new purchases at higher rates, reflecting the challenges faced in maintaining affordable prices amid market fluctuations.

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pakistani rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 17 April 2024

Pakistani currency saw minor adjustment against global currencies on April 17, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro comes down to 293.15 for buying and 296.1 for selling while British Pound stands at 344.25 for buying, and 347.6 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 17 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.4
Euro EUR 293.15 296.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.25 347.6
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.38 747.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.45 40.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 902.26 911.26
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.24 58.84
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.75 166.75
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 722.1 730.1
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.37 77.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 307.11 309.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

