Utility stores witness significant rise in ghee prices

In light of the Ramadan package comparison, a notable increase has been observed in the price of subsidized ghee at utility stores.

According to utility store sources, the price of subsidized ghee has surged by 58 rupees per kilogram. Consequently, the new price for consumers under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) stands at 393 rupees per kilogram. The price hike will be effective immediately.

Previously, under the Ramadan package, utility stores offered ghee for 335 rupees per kilogram. Despite the increase, there remains a subsidy of 70 rupees per kilogram on ghee.

The sources attribute the price hike to the necessity of making new purchases at higher rates, reflecting the challenges faced in maintaining affordable prices amid market fluctuations.