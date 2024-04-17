Must Read: Sania Mirza's heartfelt revelation

Tennis sensation Sania Mirza, amidst navigating one of life's toughest phases, has found solace in the profound wisdom of Maulana Rumi, sharing his inspiring quote on her Instagram story.

Mirza's journey of embracing life's new changes is evident through her engagement with uplifting social media posts, reflecting her resilient spirit.

Since her formal separation from Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza has been utilizing her Instagram platform to spread positivity and share empowering messages.

In a recent Instagram story, Mirza shared a heart-touching excerpt from Maulana Rumi's teachings, stating, "You will be in pain, you will experience hurt, your heart may break, but life goes on."

The post continued with Maulana Rumi's words of wisdom, urging individuals to persevere through difficulties and learn from their mistakes without dwelling on them for too long. "Life is a journey, but as long as you pick yourself up and move forward, you'll be okay. Don't waste time. Learn from your mistakes and keep going. Life goes on."

Mirza's resilience and commitment to embracing life's challenges serve as an inspiration, resonating with people navigating their trials and tribulations.