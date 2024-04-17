Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Lifestyle

Fiza Ali criticizes Adnan Siddiqui's "Fly" remark; Khalilur Rehman Qamar offers support

Web Desk
03:02 PM | 17 Apr, 2024
Adnan Siddique

In the wake of actor Adnan Siddiqui's controversial comparison of women to house flies on national television, criticism continues to pour in from both fans and colleagues. Despite Siddiqui's attempts to downplay his remarks as a harmless joke, television host Fiza Ali seized the moment to publicly condemn his viral statement on her morning show.

Expressing her dismay, Fiza stated, "As a woman, I am deeply troubled by Adnan Siddiqui's comments. As a public figure, he should be more mindful of the impact of his words, especially when they perpetuate harmful stereotypes." She further urged Siddiqui to reflect on the implications of his words and issue a public apology to women worldwide.

Highlighting the need for accountability, Fiza underscored, "You owe it to all the women out there to acknowledge your mistake and apologize. Women are not to be demeaned or compared to insects."

However, amidst the uproar, screenwriter and director Khalilur Rehman Qamar stepped forward to defend Siddiqui's intentions. Describing Siddiqui as a respectable individual who respects women, Qamar attributed the controversy to a misunderstanding of Siddiqui's words.

During an appearance on an Eid transmission, Qamar facilitated a call with Siddiqui, who clarified the context behind his comments. "I was simply illustrating a point about chasing after women," Siddiqui explained. "The fly was merely a metaphor to convey the idea that pursuing women can sometimes be futile."

Both Qamar and Siddiqui emphasized that the remarks were intended as light-hearted humor and should not be misconstrued as derogatory towards women.

Reflecting on the incident, Qamar lamented the hypersensitivity of modern society, where even innocuous remarks are scrutinized and criticized. "In today's world, it seems you can't make any comment without someone taking offense," he remarked.

As the debate continues to unfold, Siddiqui finds himself at the center of a heated discussion on the power of language and the boundaries of humor in an increasingly sensitive society.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

03:02 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Fiza Ali criticizes Adnan Siddiqui's "Fly" remark; Khalilur Rehman ...

02:50 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Must Read: Sania Mirza's heartfelt revelation

01:19 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Is Iqra Aziz pregnant again? Yasir Hussain opens up about second child

12:49 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Ducky Bhai gets offer to recoup Bitcoin loss in just 2 months

10:15 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Alkaram Studio closing doors on era filled with memories!

07:57 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Best Modest Western wear dress

Lifestyle

11:17 AM | 16 Apr, 2024

Hareem Shah’s alleged private video leaked online

05:38 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

YouTuber Ducky Bhai loses Rs40m in cryptocurrency 

10:45 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Bushra Ansari opens up about her divorce, 2nd marriage to Iqbal ...

02:00 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Ambani’s pre-wedding: Janhvi Kapoor drops photos from Radihka ...

05:22 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Did Saba Qamar get engaged?

08:26 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

Inside actress Hina Rizvi's festive Mayun ceremony

Advertisement

Latest

04:19 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Gold prices hit all-time high in Pakistan after Rs2,200 per tola increase

Gold & Silver

04:19 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Gold prices hit all-time high in Pakistan after Rs2,200 per tola increase

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pakistani rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 17 April 2024

Pakistani currency saw minor adjustment against global currencies on April 17, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro comes down to 293.15 for buying and 296.1 for selling while British Pound stands at 344.25 for buying, and 347.6 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 17 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.4
Euro EUR 293.15 296.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.25 347.6
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.38 747.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.45 40.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 902.26 911.26
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.24 58.84
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.75 166.75
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 722.1 730.1
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.37 77.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 307.11 309.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: