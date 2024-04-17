In the wake of actor Adnan Siddiqui's controversial comparison of women to house flies on national television, criticism continues to pour in from both fans and colleagues. Despite Siddiqui's attempts to downplay his remarks as a harmless joke, television host Fiza Ali seized the moment to publicly condemn his viral statement on her morning show.
Expressing her dismay, Fiza stated, "As a woman, I am deeply troubled by Adnan Siddiqui's comments. As a public figure, he should be more mindful of the impact of his words, especially when they perpetuate harmful stereotypes." She further urged Siddiqui to reflect on the implications of his words and issue a public apology to women worldwide.
Highlighting the need for accountability, Fiza underscored, "You owe it to all the women out there to acknowledge your mistake and apologize. Women are not to be demeaned or compared to insects."
However, amidst the uproar, screenwriter and director Khalilur Rehman Qamar stepped forward to defend Siddiqui's intentions. Describing Siddiqui as a respectable individual who respects women, Qamar attributed the controversy to a misunderstanding of Siddiqui's words.
During an appearance on an Eid transmission, Qamar facilitated a call with Siddiqui, who clarified the context behind his comments. "I was simply illustrating a point about chasing after women," Siddiqui explained. "The fly was merely a metaphor to convey the idea that pursuing women can sometimes be futile."
Both Qamar and Siddiqui emphasized that the remarks were intended as light-hearted humor and should not be misconstrued as derogatory towards women.
Reflecting on the incident, Qamar lamented the hypersensitivity of modern society, where even innocuous remarks are scrutinized and criticized. "In today's world, it seems you can't make any comment without someone taking offense," he remarked.
As the debate continues to unfold, Siddiqui finds himself at the center of a heated discussion on the power of language and the boundaries of humor in an increasingly sensitive society.
Pakistani currency saw minor adjustment against global currencies on April 17, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293.15 for buying and 296.1 for selling while British Pound stands at 344.25 for buying, and 347.6 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293.15
|296.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.25
|347.6
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.38
|747.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.26
|911.26
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.24
|58.84
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.75
|166.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.37
|77.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
