In the wake of actor Adnan Siddiqui's controversial comparison of women to house flies on national television, criticism continues to pour in from both fans and colleagues. Despite Siddiqui's attempts to downplay his remarks as a harmless joke, television host Fiza Ali seized the moment to publicly condemn his viral statement on her morning show.

Expressing her dismay, Fiza stated, "As a woman, I am deeply troubled by Adnan Siddiqui's comments. As a public figure, he should be more mindful of the impact of his words, especially when they perpetuate harmful stereotypes." She further urged Siddiqui to reflect on the implications of his words and issue a public apology to women worldwide.

Highlighting the need for accountability, Fiza underscored, "You owe it to all the women out there to acknowledge your mistake and apologize. Women are not to be demeaned or compared to insects."

However, amidst the uproar, screenwriter and director Khalilur Rehman Qamar stepped forward to defend Siddiqui's intentions. Describing Siddiqui as a respectable individual who respects women, Qamar attributed the controversy to a misunderstanding of Siddiqui's words.

During an appearance on an Eid transmission, Qamar facilitated a call with Siddiqui, who clarified the context behind his comments. "I was simply illustrating a point about chasing after women," Siddiqui explained. "The fly was merely a metaphor to convey the idea that pursuing women can sometimes be futile."

Both Qamar and Siddiqui emphasized that the remarks were intended as light-hearted humor and should not be misconstrued as derogatory towards women.

Reflecting on the incident, Qamar lamented the hypersensitivity of modern society, where even innocuous remarks are scrutinized and criticized. "In today's world, it seems you can't make any comment without someone taking offense," he remarked.

As the debate continues to unfold, Siddiqui finds himself at the center of a heated discussion on the power of language and the boundaries of humor in an increasingly sensitive society.