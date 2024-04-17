Maryam Nawaz under fire for offering McDonald’s meals to students amid Gaza genocide

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is facing backlash for offer McDonald’s burgers to school children during her recent visit to Murree amid calls for boycotting the international food chain for alleged support to Israel amid Gaza crisis.
Jamaat-e-Islam Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan shared a video showing the students of a Murree school enjoying the McDonald’s meal in their classroom.
Another photo shared by him showed the chief minister, who recently spent several days in Murree, posing for a photo with a student.
Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said offering McDonald’s burger to students is tantamount to rubbing salt into the wounds of Muslim Ummah.
She said CM Maryam should apologise over her act, saying the burgers were offered at a time when international campaigns are being run against the international food chains over supporting Israel.
McDonald’s Pakistan landed in trouble in recent months after its chain in Israel announced it was giving away thousands of free meals to the Israeli army amid humanitarian crises in Gaza.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/28-Oct-2023/why-is-ushna-shah-calling-for-boycott-of-mcdonald-s
Pakistani currency saw minor adjustment against global currencies on April 17, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293.15 for buying and 296.1 for selling while British Pound stands at 344.25 for buying, and 347.6 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293.15
|296.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.25
|347.6
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.38
|747.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.26
|911.26
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.24
|58.84
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.75
|166.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.37
|77.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
