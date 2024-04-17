Maryam Nawaz under fire for offering McDonald’s meals to students amid Gaza genocide

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is facing backlash for offer McDonald’s burgers to school children during her recent visit to Murree amid calls for boycotting the international food chain for alleged support to Israel amid Gaza crisis.

Jamaat-e-Islam Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan shared a video showing the students of a Murree school enjoying the McDonald’s meal in their classroom.

Another photo shared by him showed the chief minister, who recently spent several days in Murree, posing for a photo with a student.

Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said offering McDonald’s burger to students is tantamount to rubbing salt into the wounds of Muslim Ummah.

She said CM Maryam should apologise over her act, saying the burgers were offered at a time when international campaigns are being run against the international food chains over supporting Israel.

McDonald’s Pakistan landed in trouble in recent months after its chain in Israel announced it was giving away thousands of free meals to the Israeli army amid humanitarian crises in Gaza.

