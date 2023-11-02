Gold price in Pakistan increases despite negative trend in international market

KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a slight increase on Thursday despite the negative global trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 2 November 2023

As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs212,000 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs194,333 per tola.

10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs181,756, and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs166,609.

In global market, bullion witnessed a negative trend, with the current rate hovering around $1,983 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan