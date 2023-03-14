Saba Qamar, Juggun Kazim and Rabia Butt set to star in upcoming short series 'Gunnah'

The TV audience is growing tired of the same old stories featuring soap-opera tropes like love triangles and violence. However, a new wave of programming consisting of short series with 5-6 episodes has arrived, offering a breath of fresh air.

Among these new shows are Ek Thi Laila, Hum Dono, and Sar e Rah, with the latter becoming a major hit due to the captivating performance of international star Saba Qamar in the lead role.

Saba Qamar's powerful on-screen presence and devoted fan base played a significant role in the success of the limited series. Regarded as a symbol of talent, beauty, and modesty, the Pakistani actress has established herself as one of the most accomplished performers in the country's entertainment industry, having maintained a successful career for decades. Despite numerous back-to-back hits and international recognition for her work, including Khalida Ki Walida, Saba Qamar has remained grounded and approachable, a testament to her humility.

Now, Qamar is set to star in another women-centric drama called Gunnah, alongside Rabia Butt and Juggun Kazim. The limited series will air on Express Entertainment after Eid, following the success of their previous shows.

On her Instagram account, Kazim shared the exciting news.

On the work front, Qamar will next be seen in Serial Killer and Mandi.

