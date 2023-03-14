Saba Qamar, Juggun Kazim and Rabia Butt set to star in upcoming short series 'Gunnah'

The TV audience is growing tired of the same old stories featuring soap-opera tropes like love triangles and violence. However, a new wave of programming consisting of short series with 5-6 episodes has arrived, offering a breath of fresh air.
Among these new shows are Ek Thi Laila, Hum Dono, and Sar e Rah, with the latter becoming a major hit due to the captivating performance of international star Saba Qamar in the lead role.
Saba Qamar's powerful on-screen presence and devoted fan base played a significant role in the success of the limited series. Regarded as a symbol of talent, beauty, and modesty, the Pakistani actress has established herself as one of the most accomplished performers in the country's entertainment industry, having maintained a successful career for decades. Despite numerous back-to-back hits and international recognition for her work, including Khalida Ki Walida, Saba Qamar has remained grounded and approachable, a testament to her humility.
Now, Qamar is set to star in another women-centric drama called Gunnah, alongside Rabia Butt and Juggun Kazim. The limited series will air on Express Entertainment after Eid, following the success of their previous shows.
On her Instagram account, Kazim shared the exciting news.
On the work front, Qamar will next be seen in Serial Killer and Mandi.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/13-Mar-2023/saba-qamar-sends-pulses-racing-with-new-sizzling-photos
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 14, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.5
|286.5
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|338.6
|342
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77
|77.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742
|750
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.65
|40.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.3
|35.65
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.6
|916.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.23
|26.53
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.07
|26.37
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.95
|300.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.98
|8.13
KARACHI – Gold continued to gain ground in the domestic market on second day of the business week, Monday, as rupee further weakened against the US dollar in the interbank and open markets.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs2,300 per tola and Rs1,972 per 10 grams to reach Rs201,500 and Rs172,754, respectively.
In the international market, the price of the precious metal surged by $32 to reach $1,866.
The Pakistani rupee depreciated by 0.24% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at Rs282.29 as compared to Friday’s Rs281.61.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/11-Mar-2023/weekly-inflation-reaches-42-27pc-in-pakistan
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.