Search

Lifestyle

Saba Qamar, Juggun Kazim and Rabia Butt set to star in upcoming short series 'Gunnah'

Maheen Khawaja 03:17 PM | 14 Mar, 2023
Saba Qamar, Juggun Kazim and Rabia Butt set to star in upcoming short series 'Gunnah'
Source: Saba Qamar/ Rabia Butt/ Juggun Kazim (Instagram)

The TV audience is growing tired of the same old stories featuring soap-opera tropes like love triangles and violence. However, a new wave of programming consisting of short series with 5-6 episodes has arrived, offering a breath of fresh air.

Among these new shows are Ek Thi Laila, Hum Dono, and Sar e Rah, with the latter becoming a major hit due to the captivating performance of international star Saba Qamar in the lead role.

Saba Qamar's powerful on-screen presence and devoted fan base played a significant role in the success of the limited series. Regarded as a symbol of talent, beauty, and modesty, the Pakistani actress has established herself as one of the most accomplished performers in the country's entertainment industry, having maintained a successful career for decades. Despite numerous back-to-back hits and international recognition for her work, including Khalida Ki Walida, Saba Qamar has remained grounded and approachable, a testament to her humility.

Now, Qamar is set to star in another women-centric drama called Gunnah, alongside Rabia Butt and Juggun Kazim. The limited series will air on Express Entertainment after Eid, following the success of their previous shows.

On her Instagram account, Kazim shared the exciting news.

On the work front, Qamar will next be seen in Serial Killer and Mandi.

 https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/13-Mar-2023/saba-qamar-sends-pulses-racing-with-new-sizzling-photos

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Saba Qamar sends pulses racing with latest photoshoot

05:36 PM | 13 Mar, 2023

'Ishq Murshad' – Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem team up for upcoming project

10:18 PM | 10 Mar, 2023

Hania Aamir encourages self-love and acceptance in latest Insta video

04:03 PM | 10 Mar, 2023

TV series on boxing legend Muhammad Ali in works

11:20 PM | 9 Mar, 2023

Asim Azhar to hit small screen once again with latest Ramadan series

07:09 PM | 9 Mar, 2023

Sonam Bajwa turns heads with dazzling silver saree and deep-neck blouse ensemble

01:38 PM | 9 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PTI announces countrywide protests against Imran Khan's possible ...

07:01 PM | 14 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – March 14, 2023

08:00 AM | 14 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 14, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 14, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.5 286.5
Euro EUR 299.5 302.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 338.6 342
U.A.E Dirham AED 77 77.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 75 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742 750
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204.2
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 39.65 40.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.3 35.65
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.6 916.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.58 61.18
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.23 26.53
Omani Riyal OMR 716.82 724.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.07 26.37
Swiss Franc CHF 297.95 300.45
Thai Bhat THB 7.98 8.13

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price surges by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold continued to gain ground in the domestic market on second day of the business week, Monday, as rupee further weakened against the US dollar in the interbank and open markets.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs2,300 per tola and Rs1,972 per 10 grams to reach Rs201,500 and Rs172,754, respectively.

In the international market, the price of the precious metal surged by $32 to reach $1,866.

The Pakistani rupee depreciated by 0.24% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at Rs282.29 as compared to Friday’s Rs281.61.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/11-Mar-2023/weekly-inflation-reaches-42-27pc-in-pakistan

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: