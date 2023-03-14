All Pakistan National Invitational Tennis Tournament: Aqeel, Shoaib reach quarterfinals

LAHORE – Pakistan No 1 Aqeel Khan and Muhammad Shoaib were among the other top players, who advanced to the men’s singles quarterfinals of the All Pakistan National Invitational Tennis Tournament here at the DeSOM Club on Tuesday.
In the men’s single pre-quarterfinals, Aqeel Khan beat Shehzad Khan 6-4, 6-4, M Shoaib Khan beat M Huzaifa Khan 6-2, 6-0, Mudassar Murtaza beat Ahmad Babar 6-3, 6-3, Yousaf Khalil beat Ahtesham Humayun 6-1, 6-2, Heera Ashiq beat M Salaar 6-3, 6-2, Ahmad Nael Qureshi beat Imran Bhatti 6-3, 6-3, Semi Zeb Khan beat Hamid Israr 3-3(rtd), Abdullah Adnan beat Nalain Abbas 6-2, 6-2.
In the boys U-16 pre-quarterfinals, M Salaar beat Hafiz 6-0, 6-0, Husnain Ali Rizwan beat Abdullah Sajjad 6-1, 6-0, Hamza Roman beat Hanzla Anwar 6-0, 6-0, M Talha Khan beat Yousaf Manoo 6-1, 6-0, Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Arman Kamran 6-2, 6-1, Haider Ali Rizwan beat Aalay Husnain 6-2, 6-0, Ahtesham Humayun beat Abubakar Khalil 6-2, 6-0, Abubakar Talha beat Asad Zaman 6-1, 6-4.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 14, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.5
|286.5
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|338.6
|342
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77
|77.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742
|750
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.65
|40.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.3
|35.65
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.6
|916.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.23
|26.53
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.07
|26.37
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.95
|300.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.98
|8.13
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 200,400 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs171,810.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs157,491 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 183,699.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Karachi
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Islamabad
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Peshawar
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Quetta
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Sialkot
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Attock
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Gujranwala
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Jehlum
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Multan
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Gujrat
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Nawabshah
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Chakwal
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Hyderabad
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Nowshehra
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Sargodha
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Faisalabad
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Mirpur
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
