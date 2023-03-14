Search

Sports

Garrison Golf Tournament attracts 500 golfers from across Pakistan 

Web Desk 03:43 PM | 14 Mar, 2023
Garrison Golf Tournament attracts 500 golfers from across Pakistan 

LAHORE – The Garrison Golf Tournament 2023, that attracted more than 500 golfers from across the country, concluded at Lahore Garrison Green.  

The colourful opening ceremony of the tournament was presided over by Maj Gen Qaiser Saman, GOC 10 Div, and Brig Bilal Sarfaraz, President Lahore Garrison Green. More than five hundred golfers from various clubs in several categories participated in the tournament, which included AAA Associates’ Lahore golf team including Wajid Riaz, GM Sales, Umar Ijaz, Branch Head Lahore, and Rana Rehan, Sales Consultant.  

The concluding ceremony was attended by a large number of renowned golfers, army officers, and their families. The chief guests at the occasion included Lt Gen Salman Fayyaz Ghani, Core Commander 4 Core Lahore, Lt Gen ® Khalid Maqbool (Ex-governor Punjab), Lt Gen ® Tauqeer Zia (former PCB Chairman), and Lt Gen ® Hilal Hussain (ex-President Pakistan Golf Federation). 

It is worth mentioning here that AAA Associates has continued its efforts to support professional athletes and games in the country by organizing this grand corporate golfing tournament at Lahore. The major success of the event was that it attracted clubs and golfers from several cities in the country.  

AAA Associates has cultivated a reputation as the biggest private-sector sponsor of golf events across the country. It has organized tournaments in collaboration with well-reputed private and corporate entities as well as public institutes and the military. Its sponsorship of the game of golf also includes athletes that are representing Pakistan’s golf talent at the international level.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

Shadab Khan excited to lead young Pakistan team against Afghanistan 

07:36 PM | 14 Mar, 2023

All Pakistan National Invitational Tennis Tournament: Aqeel, Shoaib reach quarterfinals

04:18 PM | 14 Mar, 2023

Rashid Malik inaugurates All Pakistan National Invitational Tennis Tournament

08:09 PM | 13 Mar, 2023

Shadab Khan to captain Pakistan in Afghanistan series

02:21 PM | 13 Mar, 2023

Shaheen Afridi likely to replace Babar Azam as Pakistan cricket captain

08:22 PM | 12 Mar, 2023

Pakistan to play first T20I series against Afghanistan in Sharjah this month

02:05 PM | 8 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pilot pulls off historic stunt, lands plane on Dubai's Burj Al Arab

10:09 PM | 14 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – March 14, 2023

08:00 AM | 14 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 14, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 14, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.5 286.5
Euro EUR 299.5 302.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 338.6 342
U.A.E Dirham AED 77 77.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 75 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742 750
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204.2
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 39.65 40.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.3 35.65
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.6 916.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.58 61.18
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.23 26.53
Omani Riyal OMR 716.82 724.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.07 26.37
Swiss Franc CHF 297.95 300.45
Thai Bhat THB 7.98 8.13

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 14 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 200,400 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs171,810.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs157,491 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 183,699.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 200,400 PKR 2,170
Karachi PKR 200,400 PKR 2,170
Islamabad PKR 200,400 PKR 2,170
Peshawar PKR 200,400 PKR 2,170
Quetta PKR 200,400 PKR 2,170
Sialkot PKR 200,400 PKR 2,170
Attock PKR 200,400 PKR 2,170
Gujranwala PKR 200,400 PKR 2,170
Jehlum PKR 200,400 PKR 2,170
Multan PKR 200,400 PKR 2,170
Bahawalpur PKR 200,400 PKR 2,170
Gujrat PKR 200,400 PKR 2,170
Nawabshah PKR 200,400 PKR 2,170
Chakwal PKR 200,400 PKR 2,170
Hyderabad PKR 200,400 PKR 2,170
Nowshehra PKR 200,400 PKR 2,170
Sargodha PKR 200,400 PKR 2,170
Faisalabad PKR 200,400 PKR 2,170
Mirpur PKR 200,400 PKR 2,170

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: