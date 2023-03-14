Garrison Golf Tournament attracts 500 golfers from across Pakistan 

LAHORE – The Garrison Golf Tournament 2023, that attracted more than 500 golfers from across the country, concluded at Lahore Garrison Green.
The colourful opening ceremony of the tournament was presided over by Maj Gen Qaiser Saman, GOC 10 Div, and Brig Bilal Sarfaraz, President Lahore Garrison Green. More than five hundred golfers from various clubs in several categories participated in the tournament, which included AAA Associates’ Lahore golf team including Wajid Riaz, GM Sales, Umar Ijaz, Branch Head Lahore, and Rana Rehan, Sales Consultant.
The concluding ceremony was attended by a large number of renowned golfers, army officers, and their families. The chief guests at the occasion included Lt Gen Salman Fayyaz Ghani, Core Commander 4 Core Lahore, Lt Gen ® Khalid Maqbool (Ex-governor Punjab), Lt Gen ® Tauqeer Zia (former PCB Chairman), and Lt Gen ® Hilal Hussain (ex-President Pakistan Golf Federation).
It is worth mentioning here that AAA Associates has continued its efforts to support professional athletes and games in the country by organizing this grand corporate golfing tournament at Lahore. The major success of the event was that it attracted clubs and golfers from several cities in the country.
AAA Associates has cultivated a reputation as the biggest private-sector sponsor of golf events across the country. It has organized tournaments in collaboration with well-reputed private and corporate entities as well as public institutes and the military. Its sponsorship of the game of golf also includes athletes that are representing Pakistan’s golf talent at the international level.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 14, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.5
|286.5
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|338.6
|342
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77
|77.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742
|750
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.65
|40.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.3
|35.65
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.6
|916.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.23
|26.53
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.07
|26.37
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.95
|300.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.98
|8.13
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 200,400 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs171,810.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs157,491 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 183,699.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Karachi
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Islamabad
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Peshawar
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Quetta
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Sialkot
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Attock
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Gujranwala
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Jehlum
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Multan
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Gujrat
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Nawabshah
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Chakwal
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Hyderabad
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Nowshehra
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Sargodha
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Faisalabad
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Mirpur
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.