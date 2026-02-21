Class 8 Board Exam returns in Punjab after Six-Year hiatus

LAHORE – Grade 8 board examination has been reinstated by Punjab Education, Curriculum, Training and Assessment Authority (PECTAA) after gap of six years, marking a major step toward enhancing academic standards and accountability in Punjab. The examination will commence on 9 March 2026, with results expected on 9 April 2026.

The restored assessment system introduces modern, technology-driven evaluation methods aimed at improving transparency and reliability. Under the leadership of Muhammad Musa Ali Bokhari and the academic team, the examination framework has been redesigned to align with Student Learning Outcomes (SLOs) and strengthen performance-based education.

For the first time, both objective and subjective components will be marked through an online e-marking system supported by AI-based validation tools. Answer scripts will be identified only by secure QR codes to ensure candidate anonymity and reduce potential bias in evaluation. The process will involve trained examiners, automated verification mechanisms and multi-level quality assurance measures. Additionally, each candidate will receive a digitally generated, unique question paper to enhance examination security and integrity.

Approximately one million students are expected to participate in the examination across more than 5,700 centres, supervised by thousands of invigilators and monitored through real-time digital systems. The data collected from performance analytics will support evidence-based educational improvements and policy planning aimed at strengthening learning outcomes.

Officials describe the reintroduction of the Grade 8 examination as a significant institutional reform that reflects a commitment to transparency and academic excellence in Punjab’s education system. The initiative is expected to modernize assessment practices and contribute to long-term improvements in student achievement.