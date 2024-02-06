Romanian singer Akcent steals the spotlight days before Pakistan's General Elections

Just days before the general elections in Pakistan, the spotlight shifted to the arrival of the Romanian music band Akcent's lead singer. Social media platforms were abuzz with videos and images shared on his official accounts, capturing the band member's arrival in Pakistan and causing quite a stir.
Before returning from Pakistan, a brief video surfaced featuring the singer holding a card with the caption, "As you guys wanted to know the truth: I came to Pakistan to vote #akcent #electionsPakistan #elections2024".
As you guys wanted to know the truth : I came to Pakistan to vote #akcent #electionsPakistan #elections2024 😅 pic.twitter.com/MsOj3Jvnib— Akcent (@akcentofficial) February 5, 2024
A previous post mentioned that his visit was related to a concert held at Bahria Town International Food Fest. It's worth noting that in 2021, after arriving in Pakistan, Adrian Sena, the lead singer, toured various cities, enchanting fans with his performances.
Beyond his musical contributions, Adrian Sena expressed deep affection for Pakistan.
The voting is set to take place from 8 am to 6 pm on Thursday, February 8th.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 6, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
