Romanian singer Akcent steals the spotlight days before Pakistan's General Elections

Maheen Khawaja
07:41 PM | 6 Feb, 2024
Romanian singer Akcent steals the spotlight days before Pakistan's General Elections
Just days before the general elections in Pakistan, the spotlight shifted to the arrival of the Romanian music band Akcent's lead singer. Social media platforms were abuzz with videos and images shared on his official accounts, capturing the band member's arrival in Pakistan and causing quite a stir.

Before returning from Pakistan, a brief video surfaced featuring the singer holding a card with the caption, "As you guys wanted to know the truth: I came to Pakistan to vote #akcent #electionsPakistan #elections2024".

A previous post mentioned that his visit was related to a concert held at Bahria Town International Food Fest. It's worth noting that in 2021, after arriving in Pakistan, Adrian Sena, the lead singer, toured various cities, enchanting fans with his performances.

Beyond his musical contributions, Adrian Sena expressed deep affection for Pakistan.

The voting is set to take place from 8 am to 6 pm on Thursday, February 8th.

