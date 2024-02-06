Army, Rangers, police hold flag marches ahead of Feb 8 general elections

ISLAMABAD – As the stage is set for the February 8 general elections in the country, army, Rangers, police and the law enforcement agencies have stepped up their efforts to maintain the law and order on the election day.

On Tuesday, personnel of the Pakistan Army, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies staged flag marches across Pakistan ahead of the general elections on Feb 8.

Flag marches were held in various parts of the country, including Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Jehangira, Pabbi, Peshawar and Gwadar.

Also, Pakistan Army, Rangers, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), traffic police and other law enforcement agencies carried out a flag march in seven constituencies of the National Assembly in Rawalpindi district as part of their preparedness to maintain peace during the elections.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani, SSP Operations Hafiz Kamran Asghar and divisional SPs led the flag march conducted separately in NA 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56 and 57.

A police spokesman said the purpose of the flag march was to express the determination to conduct the elections peacefully as more than 9500 police personnel will be deployed to maintain peace on the polling day. Security personnel will be deployed at 580 polling stations categorized as A, 980 polling stations of category B and 1221category C polling stations.

The entire city has been divided into 280 clusters for police patrolling. Besides the police, Pakistan Army and Rangers Quick Response Force (QRF) will perform patrolling duties at important places. Police Quick Response (QRF) teams will patrol the entire city and respond immediately if needed.

Special security arrangements have been made for safe delivery/transportation of polling materials. Close Circuit Television (CCTV cameras are being installed at the polling stations and all officers will be present in the field and continuously monitor the security arrangements.

The display of weapons will be completely banned and implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission will be ensured. An integrated and foolproof security plan has been set up to ensure law and order. The law and order situation will be continuously monitored through a special control room in the police headquarters.