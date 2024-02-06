Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani announce separation after 12 years of marriage

Renowned actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini's daughter, Esha Deol, gracefully followed in her parents' footsteps by entering the film industry. After a courtship of a few years, Esha Deol and businessman Bharat Takhtani exchanged vows in a private traditional ceremony on June 29, 2012, at Mumbai's ISKCON temple. However, after a 12-year marital journey, the couple has reportedly chosen to part ways.
In a joint statement to the Delhi Times, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani announced their mutual decision to separate. They emphasized their commitment to the best interests and well-being of their two children during this life transition, urging the public to respect their privacy.
The statement read, "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children are and will be of utmost importance to us. We'd appreciate our privacy being respected."
Both attended different schools, and fate brought them together during an inter-school competition. Recalling their love story in an interview with News18, Esha shared, "I was in Jamnabai Narsee School, and Bharat was studying at Learner’s Academy in Bandra. That was one school that had good-looking boys in Bandra. We met at the inter-school competition called Cascade, which was hosted by my school."
The actress reminisced about handing Bharat her phone number on a piece of tissue during their initial meeting. Despite wearing braces at the time, Esha revealed that Bharat found her cute and truly loved her with braces on. Their conversations were challenging due to her braces, but Esha described the innocence and admiration during that period as beautiful. As college separated them, Esha and Bharat reconnected a decade later, rekindling their romance.
Deol, known for her roles in films like "Na Tum Jaano Na Hum," "Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa," "Hijack," and "Pyare Mohan," made her debut in the OTT space with Ajay Devgn's "Rudra: The Edge of Darkness."
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 6, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
