Pakistan’s first e-Rozgar Center inaugurated in Islamabad 

08:00 PM | 6 Feb, 2024
ISLAMABAD – Caretaker Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications Umar Saif on Tuesday inaugurated the Pakistan’s first e-Rozgar Center to facilitate freelancers. 

The center has been established in collaboration with Excel Consulting Services and it is equipped with around 100 workstations. The government has planned to increase the number of workstations to 300 in the future.  

Additional Secretary MoITT Ayesha Moriani, Member IT Syed Junaid Imam, Project Director Amir Ahmed, Chairman EC Services, Nazir Qureshi, officials from MoITT, NTS, PSEB and a large number of freelancers attended the inauguration ceremony.

Addressing the participants, the IT minister said the project of established 10,000 e-rozgar centers across the country has officially begun with the launch of the first center. 

 “We have also fulfilled another promise made to the people, where a significant number from the existing 1.5 million and upcoming new freelancers can work independently at very low rates” Saif said.

High-speed internet, uninterrupted power supply, training centers, individual cabins, meeting rooms and separate office rooms for start-ups had been provided to freelancers, the minister said.

He hoped that the IT exports of the country would increase to $10 billion annually with the completion of the project. 

 He said, the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) would be responsible for providing freelancers and required technical support for these centers.

Future Fest 2024 sees a resounding success with 100,000 attendees including Governor Punjab

