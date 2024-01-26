Search

Future Fest 2024 sees a resounding success with 100,000 attendees including Governor Punjab

Web Desk
11:34 PM | 26 Jan, 2024
Future Fest 2024 sees a resounding success with 100,000 attendees including Governor Punjab

LAHORE – The inaugural day of Future Fest 2024 concluded on a high note with an astounding turnout of 100,000 attendees, graced by the presence of the Chief Guest, Governor of Punjab, Muhammad Balighur Rehman.

The day was packed with insightful conferences, discussions, and interactive sessions that captivated the audience.

A Spectacular Ending to an Eventful Day: The evening reached its zenith with a mesmerizing performance by Bayaan, who closed the concert, leaving the crowd in awe. The musical extravaganza brought together the young and the old of Lahore, united by their love for music and innovation.

Notable Support from Leading Companies: The event was supported by some of the world’s leading companies, including Hashoo Group, Graana, The Vertical, EasyPaisa, Google Cloud, BitGet, Polygon Labs, KuCoin, Typespace, and 300 other partners. Their involvement was instrumental in elevating the festival's offerings.

Continuing the Festivities Through the Weekend: Future Fest 2024 isn't just about technology; it's a cultural phenomenon. The weekend will continue to buzz with the music festival and other exciting activities like the EV Expo, ChaiCon, and the Food Arena. Attendees will also enjoy experiences from brands like Redbull Cheezious and many more.

As we move into the weekend, the festival promises more innovation, excitement, and entertainment. Future Fest 2024 is setting new standards for tech events in Pakistan and beyond.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

11:34 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Future Fest 2024 sees a resounding success with 100,000 attendees including Governor Punjab

