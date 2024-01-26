Future Fest 2024 sees a resounding success with 100,000 attendees including Governor Punjab

LAHORE – The inaugural day of Future Fest 2024 concluded on a high note with an astounding turnout of 100,000 attendees, graced by the presence of the Chief Guest, Governor of Punjab, Muhammad Balighur Rehman.
The day was packed with insightful conferences, discussions, and interactive sessions that captivated the audience.
A Spectacular Ending to an Eventful Day: The evening reached its zenith with a mesmerizing performance by Bayaan, who closed the concert, leaving the crowd in awe. The musical extravaganza brought together the young and the old of Lahore, united by their love for music and innovation.
Notable Support from Leading Companies: The event was supported by some of the world’s leading companies, including Hashoo Group, Graana, The Vertical, EasyPaisa, Google Cloud, BitGet, Polygon Labs, KuCoin, Typespace, and 300 other partners. Their involvement was instrumental in elevating the festival's offerings.
Continuing the Festivities Through the Weekend: Future Fest 2024 isn't just about technology; it's a cultural phenomenon. The weekend will continue to buzz with the music festival and other exciting activities like the EV Expo, ChaiCon, and the Food Arena. Attendees will also enjoy experiences from brands like Redbull Cheezious and many more.
As we move into the weekend, the festival promises more innovation, excitement, and entertainment. Future Fest 2024 is setting new standards for tech events in Pakistan and beyond.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 26, 2024 (Friday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.35 for selling.
Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.55.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.9
|281.35
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.55
|75.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.92
|751.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|29.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.62
|41.3
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.4
|917.49
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.5
|734.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.87
|77.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.8
|323.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.83
|7.98
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.