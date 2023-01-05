vivo V25 Series full review: upper mid-ranger phones with powerful performance and good design

The number of smartphones available in the market today is endless. Hence, purchasing a smartphone can prove to be a confusing process. To resolve this problem, vivo introduced its latest V25 Series in Pakistan which has fulfilled the dynamic needs of users and has been received with a lot of love and popularity for the same.

The V25 Series grabbed the immediate attention of design enthusiasts with its colour-changing glass back. that make it unique and a favourite among the youth. From creative capabilities and productivity to power and performance, the V25 Series offers it all.

We have been using the phone for quite some time and here is a detailed review for you to know what the product has to offer.

Build and Design

The magical Color Changing Glass in vivo V25 Series is our favourite feature. It functions by gradually transforming the colour of the rear panel when exposed to sunlight; the colour reverts to its original shade once out of sun exposure.

This is further complemented by the Fluorite AG Glass that lends the back cover a glittering appearance. Slim and lightweight, the smartphones have a sophisticated two-step design and a flat frame. The introduction of the Color-Changing Glass in the vivo V series has been an innovative leap in smartphone design, exploring the myriad of possibilities made possible by the convergence of technology and aesthetics.

Powerful Imaging System

The 64MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Rear Camera setup of the V25 Series thoroughly impressed us by capturing vivid and precise images. The rear camera also offers users Hybrid Image Stabilization that combines Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) capabilities to help produce clear videos even when the camera is shaking — allowing users to record videos with vivid details.

V25 Series further offers the Bokeh Flare Portrait which enhances the night photography experience by making use of the dual camera system and AI algorithm to process the point light sources in the background and turn it into dreamlike flare bokeh. For the front camera, the V25 5G features a 50MP AF HD Portrait front camera that offers a best-in-class selfie experience whereas the V25e features a 32MP FF Front Camera that offers the best-in-class imaging technology to redefine the photography standards.

Storage and Seamless Performance

The Extended RAM 3.0 featured in the V25 Series has allowed the smartphone to do multiple tasks at once without any operation delays or lags. This extra 8GB RAM that is offered to users ensures that smartphone users can juggle between apps and retain more apps running in the background, without causing a lag in the overall performance of the smartphone. The exceptional performance of the V25 Series is supported by powerful processors in both smartphones, the 6nm 5G processor D900 for the V25 5G and 6nm processor G99 for the V25e. The processors on the V25 Series are incredibly reliable and effective at supplying users with a smooth user experience.

Long-lasting Battery Life

Binge-watching has become a part of the lifestyle today, especially while travelling or in leisure time. However, it raises the primary worry of the phone's battery life due to the length requirement of phones during busy days. To address this, the V25 Series offers a 44W FlashCharge that enables the phone to charge quickly and effectively, encouraging the users to achieve and be more.

The massive 4500mAh battery allows users to take maximum advantage of the camera and other premium features offered. One does not have to be concerned about their phone's battery dying while streaming content or playing games on the V25 Series.

vivo’s smartphones are crafted to have it all, magnificent design, outstanding performance, and unparalleled power. With a legacy of revolutionizing the smartphone market with its path-breaking innovations, the V25 Series has proven to be yet another milestone in this journey, providing consumers with industry-leading technology and design. The love and appreciation users have expressed for the V25 Series attest to its success and vivo’s consumer-centric approach.

Final Verdict

The all-new vivo V25 5G will be available for purchase across Pakistan in three gorgeous colour variants: Aquamarine Blue, Sunrise Gold and Diamond Black from January 10, 2023, at Rs109,999 only. However, vivo V25e will be available from January 14, 2023, in two stunning colours: Sunrise Gold and Diamond Black at Rs79,999.

The devices could have better performed with a 120Hz refresh rate screen and stereo speakers. But the rest of the phones offers pretty much everything that you can expect from mid-ranger mobiles in Pakistan. From its eye-catching colour-changing design to reliable performance, vibrant screen, decent cameras and battery life.