Alizeh Shah shares unseen childhood photo

Alizeh Shah is blessed with a beautiful face and she has often enchanted her admirers by posting stunning pictures and videos of herself on her Instagram handle.

Apart from dabbling in versatile roles on screen, the 21-year-old seems to be a true toys lover to the core as in her recent post she has revealed her undying love for her favourite stuffed toy 'penguin'.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the Ehd-e-Wafa star shared an adorable throwback picture and wrote, "i miss my penguin".

The super cute photograph had a younger self of Alizeh where she can be spotted holding a cute bear in her arms and adorably posing for the camera with two more cute toys at her side which the netizens loved.

On the work front, Shah is all set to share the screen with Ali Rehman in the upcoming drama serial Lekin.