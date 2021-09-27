Alizeh Shah shares unseen childhood photo

05:26 PM | 27 Sep, 2021
Alizeh Shah shares unseen childhood photo
Share

Alizeh Shah is blessed with a beautiful face and she has often enchanted her admirers by posting stunning pictures and videos of herself on her Instagram handle.

Apart from dabbling in versatile roles on screen, the 21-year-old seems to be a true toys lover to the core as in her recent post she has revealed her undying love for her favourite stuffed toy 'penguin'.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the Ehd-e-Wafa star shared an adorable throwback picture and wrote, "i miss my penguin".

The super cute photograph had a younger self of Alizeh where she can be spotted holding a cute bear in her arms and adorably posing for the camera with two more cute toys at her side which the netizens loved.

On the work front, Shah is all set to share the screen with Ali Rehman in the upcoming drama serial Lekin.

Alizeh Shah spotted playing with her fluffy cat ... 04:33 PM | 23 Sep, 2021

Alizeh Shah is drop-dead-gorgeous and a force to reckon with keeping in view her immecable acting skills and bubbly ...

More From This Category
Priyanka Chopra sparks memes after her Paris ...
06:26 PM | 27 Sep, 2021
Maryam Nawaz and Kubra Khan look stunning in ...
06:04 PM | 27 Sep, 2021
Ertugrul actress Hande Subaşı's singing video ...
04:25 PM | 27 Sep, 2021
Hareem Shah and Sundal Khattak's new videos break ...
03:31 PM | 27 Sep, 2021
Ghana Ali and husband expecting their first child
02:30 PM | 27 Sep, 2021
Shahzad Sheikh celebrates birthday in style
03:31 PM | 26 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Priyanka Chopra sparks memes after her Paris video goes viral
06:26 PM | 27 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr