Alizeh Shah spotted playing with her fluffy cat in latest viral videos

04:33 PM | 23 Sep, 2021
Alizeh Shah is drop-dead-gorgeous and a force to reckon with keeping in view her immecable acting skills and bubbly fashionista persona.

The 21-year-old is a beautiful addition to showbiz and there is no stopping her massive fan following from stalking her. However, she is also a cat lover and is quite fond of her fluffy cat.

This time around, the Ehd e Wafa star was spotted playing with her adorable white cat and made sure to give her massive fan following insight into her playtime.

In one of the videos, Shah cuddles with the cute fluffy cat and pampers it with multiple tricks while enjoying her time.

Despite being a visible target of the moral brigade, Alizeh seems to brush the mean comments of trolls under the rug.

On the work front, Shah is all set to share the screen with Ali Rehman in the upcoming drama serial Lekin.

