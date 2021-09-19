Alizeh Shah’s new bold look goes viral

Pakistani glam star actress and model Alizeh Shah often falls prey to severe public criticism because of her bold personality.

The Ehd-e-Wafa actress doesn’t shy away to share her bold photos and video. After her bold statements, fans only criticise her even if she wears eastern and modest clothes.

This time around, the gorgeous actress has given all the reasons to attract audiences in a wrong way as she is wearing a ripped jeans and her knees are quite exposed. The style did not go well with the netizens. The keyboard warriors called out her wardrobe choice.