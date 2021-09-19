Saeeda Imtiaz’s new bold photos draw severe public criticism

Saeeda Imtiaz is a versatile Pakistani actress and model. She is winning the hearts of millions of her fans through her stunning acting and flawless beauty.

She is famous for her leading role in Imran Khan’s biopic which is yet to be released. As an actress, she achieved the same amount of love and appreciation from the people all across the border too.

Saeeda Imtiaz took to her Instagram account and shared her recent bold photoshoot for an upcoming project. She can be seen wearing a red mini frock paired with a hat.

She captioned the post:

“Bhatkay howay logon ko sahi rasta dekha kr

Hum apni manzil ko chalay,

Pyar dobara hota hay 'unko yai seekha kar..

Hum apni manzil ko chalay. . . . . .”