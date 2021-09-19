Saeeda Imtiaz’s new bold photos draw severe public criticism
Web Desk
03:03 PM | 19 Sep, 2021
Saeeda Imtiaz’s new bold photos draw severe public criticism
Share

Saeeda Imtiaz is a versatile Pakistani actress and model. She is winning the hearts of millions of her fans through her stunning acting and flawless beauty.

She is famous for her leading role in Imran Khan’s biopic which is yet to be released. As an actress, she achieved the same amount of love and appreciation from the people all across the border too.

Saeeda Imtiaz took to her Instagram account and shared her recent bold photoshoot for an upcoming project. She can be seen wearing a red mini frock paired with a hat.

She captioned the post:

“Bhatkay howay logon ko sahi rasta dekha kr

Hum apni manzil ko chalay,

Pyar dobara hota hay 'unko yai seekha kar..

Hum apni manzil ko chalay. . . . . .”

Alizeh Shah’s new bold look goes viral 02:30 PM | 19 Sep, 2021

Pakistani glam star actress and model Alizeh Shah often falls prey to severe public criticism because of her bold ...

More From This Category
Katrina Kaif’s new workout video goes viral
04:32 PM | 19 Sep, 2021
Alizeh Shah’s new bold look goes viral
02:30 PM | 19 Sep, 2021
Hira Mani’s father passes away in Karachi
06:17 PM | 18 Sep, 2021
Pakistani celebs express disappointment after NZ ...
05:30 PM | 18 Sep, 2021
American canine awarded the Guinness World Record ...
11:20 PM | 18 Sep, 2021
Sukynah Khan's beautiful pictures from her 'Baat ...
10:25 PM | 18 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Katrina Kaif’s new workout video goes viral
04:32 PM | 19 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr