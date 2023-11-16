Shehnaaz Gill glows in mesmerizing golden hour selfies

Indian actress and social media sensation Shehnaaz Gill is a treat for sore eyes.

In her latest social media update, she shared a dreamy video while basking in the sunset glory.

Flaunting her calmer side, Shehnaaz looked ethereal in the serene video she posted on Instagram, wrapped in the comfort of a cosy sweater and trendy jeans.

The actor, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13 appearance, was spotted chilling around in a loft with a beautiful mountain view.

Here's what fans had to say:

On the work front, Gill has appeared in multiple music videos, hosts her own talk show titled Desi Vibez with Shehnaaz Gill, appeared opposite Salman Khan-Pooja Hedge led Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor's produced Thank You for Coming.